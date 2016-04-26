BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 NMI Holdings Inc
* Q1 revenue $22.2 million versus $9.1 million
* NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results, monthly premium new insurance written grows 23% sequentially
* Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently expects to write in range of $19- $20 billion of new insurance in 2016
* NMI Holdings Inc says company currently expects to achieve gaap profitability in second half of 2016
* Expects in 2016 to execute reinsurance arrangements that would defer indefinitely need for additional equity capital
* Q2 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent