Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 AT&T Inc :
* Reports strong revenue and adjusted earnings growth with solid margin expansion in first-quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $40.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $40.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full-year guidance on track
* 328,000 U.S. DirecTV net adds during Q1
* Total video subscribers decline slightly during the quarter
* Says 2.3 million North American wireless net adds in quarter
* Quarterly total churn of 1.42 percent in U.S., stable year over year
* Quarterly postpaid churn of 1.10 percent
* Says "DirecTV merger synergies are on track to reach $1.5 billion or better by end of year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag