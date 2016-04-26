Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Cree Inc
* Cree reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap loss per share $0.03 to $+0.03
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 revenue $367 million versus i/b/e/s view $366.9 million
* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 to $0.22
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $370 million to $395 million
* Qtrly gross margin decreased from 30.8% in q2 of fiscal 2016 to 29.7% on a gaap basis and decreased from 31.6% to 30.6% on a non-gaap basis
* Cree inc says inventory increased by $18 million from q2 of fiscal 2016 to $298 million and represents 104 days of inventory
* Says Q4 Gaap Gross Margin Targeted To Be 30.7%+/- and non-gaap gross margin targeted to be 31.5%+/-
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $389.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag