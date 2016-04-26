Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Nuvasive Inc :
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 revenue rose 11.8 percent to $215.1 million
* Nuvasive reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Sees 2016 revenue of approximately $928.0 million, or approximately 14.4% growth compared to revenue of $811.1 million for 2015
* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.48
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.49, revenue view $924.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $205.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag