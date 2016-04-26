Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Macom :
* Reports Revenue Of $133.6 Million, Adjusted Gross Margin Of 58.1% And Adjusted Eps Of $0.46 (Non-gaap) for fiscal second quarter
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $138 million to $142 million
* Q2 loss per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $133.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $130 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for fiscal q3 ending july 1, 2016, macom expects revenue to be in range of $138.0 -$142.0 million
* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 to $0.52
* Q2 loss per share $0.23
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $130.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $137.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag