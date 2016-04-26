April 26 Meridian Bancorp Inc :

* Meridian Bancorp, inc reports net income for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Net interest income was $28.4 million for q1 2016, up $1.0 million, or 3.8 pct, from $27.3 million for quarter ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)