Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Marketo Inc
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marketo announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $62.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million
* Sees q2 2016 gaap loss per share $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $65 million to $66 million
* Sees q2 gaap net loss per share in range of $0.41 to $0.43
* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss per share in range of $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy revenue in range of $269 to $275 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $1.56 to $1.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $65.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.50, revenue view $273.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag