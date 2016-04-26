Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces first quarter earnings per share of $1.73
* Q1 revenue $508.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $530.3 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.65 to $5.85
* Q1 earnings per share $1.73
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 1.7% at company
* Qtrly Same Store sales decreased 1.7% at company - owned restaurants
* Qtrly same - store sales decreased 2.4% at franchised restaurants
* Store sales decreased 2.4% at franchised restaurants
* Buffalo wild wings inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $190 million
* For 2016, company expects share repurchase activity of approximately $100 million
* For 2016, company expects "improving same-store sales"
* Expects to improve same-store sales in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag