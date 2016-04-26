BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Transunion :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $406 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Transunion reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $405 million to $410 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.30 and $1.34
* Sees q2 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.33
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent