Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Ebay Inc :
* Ebay Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.08 billion
* Quarterly gross merchandise volume of $20.5 billion
* Quarterly non-GAAP and GAAP EPS per diluted share of $0.47 and $0.41, respectively, on a continuing operations basis
* Expects Q2 net revenue between $2.14 billion and $2.19 billion
* Quarterly GAAP operating margin increased to 28.7 percent for Q1 of 2016, compared to 25.7 percent for same period last year
* Quarterly non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 33.4 percent in Q1, compared to 35.6 percent for same period last year
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.40 - $0.42
* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.32 - $0.34
* Company expects net revenue between $8.6 billion and $8.8 billion, representing FX-neutral growth of 3 percent - 5 percent in 2016
* Marketplace platforms delivered $19.6 billion of GMV and $1.8 billion in revenue for Q1
* Q1 classifieds platforms revenue of $186 million, up 17% on an FX-neutral basis and up 15% on an as-reported basis
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $8.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce.