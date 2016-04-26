April 26 Ebay Inc :

* Ebay Inc reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $2.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.08 billion

* Quarterly gross merchandise volume of $20.5 billion

* Quarterly non-GAAP and GAAP EPS per diluted share of $0.47 and $0.41, respectively, on a continuing operations basis

* Expects Q2 net revenue between $2.14 billion and $2.19 billion

* Quarterly GAAP operating margin increased to 28.7 percent for Q1 of 2016, compared to 25.7 percent for same period last year

* Quarterly non-GAAP operating margin decreased to 33.4 percent in Q1, compared to 35.6 percent for same period last year

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.40 - $0.42

* Sees Q2 GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.32 - $0.34

* Company expects net revenue between $8.6 billion and $8.8 billion, representing FX-neutral growth of 3 percent - 5 percent in 2016

* Marketplace platforms delivered $19.6 billion of GMV and $1.8 billion in revenue for Q1

* Q1 classifieds platforms revenue of $186 million, up 17% on an FX-neutral basis and up 15% on an as-reported basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $2.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $2.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $8.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S