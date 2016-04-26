Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Ferro Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.93 to $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ferro reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $277 million versus i/b/e/s view $281.7 million
* Company raises 2016 adjusted eps guidance to $0.93 - $0.98 from $0.90 - $0.95
* Sees 2016 constant currency sales growth 10.5% - 11.5%
* Sees 2016 consolidated gross profit margin 29.5% - 30.0%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag