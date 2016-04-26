BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Assurant Inc :
* Assurant reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 earnings per share $3.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income were $1.55 billion, compared to $1.54 billion in Q1 2015
* Q1 net investment income $135.7 million versus $152.3 million
* Combined ratio for risk-based businesses was 80.7 percent in Q1 2016, compared to 82.1 percent in Q1 2015
* Company began to wind down operations and expects to be substantially out of health insurance market by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent