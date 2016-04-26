April 26 Realty Income Corp

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.85 to $2.90

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.70

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.82 to $2.89

* Q1 revenue rose 8.2 percent to $267.1 million

* Says amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 4.8% to $0.588 in q1 of 2016

* Sees fy net income per share range of $1.13 to $1.20

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S