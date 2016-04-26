BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Realty Income Corp
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.85 to $2.90
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.70
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $2.82 to $2.89
* Q1 revenue rose 8.2 percent to $267.1 million
* Says amount of monthly dividends paid per share increased 4.8% to $0.588 in q1 of 2016
* Sees fy net income per share range of $1.13 to $1.20
* Says estimate affo per share for 2016 of $2.85 to $2.90 in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent