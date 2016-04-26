BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Franklin Financial Network
* Announces record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.56 on total revenues of $25.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue rose 49.6 percent to $25.6 million
* Says net interest income for q1 of 2016 increased 58.6% to $19.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent