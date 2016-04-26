Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 John Bean Technologies Corp
* JBT continues growth and margin expansion in the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted shr $0.34 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 revenue $267.1 mln vs I/B/E/S view $265 mln
* Q1 shr view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted shr $2.15 to $2.30
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 15 pct
* For Q1 of 2016, inbound orders of $344 mln increased 12.5 percent
* Qtr-end backlog expanded 39.0 percent year over year
* Recorded restructuring charges of $7.2 mln in q1
* Continues to expect total pretax restructuring charges of $11-$13 mln for full year
* Expects to achieve around $2 mln in savings in 2016 and more than $8 mln in run rate savings by late 2017 from restructuring
* Sees FY shr $1.90 - $2.05
* Sees 2016 organic revenue growth of 4-5 percent
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag