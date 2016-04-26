BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 American Assets Trust Inc :
* Q1 FFO per share $0.45
* American assets trust, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.82 to $1.88
* Reaffirms its guidance for full year 2016 ffo per diluted share of a range of $1.82 to $1.88 per share
* Expect to incur remaining costs for development of torrey point in 2016 and 2017
* Expect torrey point development to be stabilized in 2018 with an estimated stabilized cash yield of approximately 7.5% to 8.6%
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent