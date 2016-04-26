Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
* Prairiesky announces first quarter 2016 results and initiation of a normal course issuer bid
* Q1 FFO per share $0.18
* Qtrly average production of 23,081 boe per day, 49% liquids
* Intends to apply for and initiate ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of shares (about $3.3 million per month) over next 12 months
* Qtrly revenues $ 48.9 million versus $ 54.4 million
* Intends to apply for and initiate a ncib to repurchase up to $40 million of common shares over next 12 months
* Q1 FFO per share view c$0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$43.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag