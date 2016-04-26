BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc :
* Tanger reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.56
* Qtrly earnings per share same center net operating income increased 4.4% during quarter, on top of a 4.0% increase during q1 of 2015
* Tanger factory outlet says qtrly blended average base rental rates on space renewed and released throughout consolidated portfolio increased 21.1%
* Sees 2016 estimated diluted ffo per share $2.29 to $2.35
* Sees 2016 estimated diluted a ffo per share $2.30 to $2.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent