BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Franklin Street Properties Corp :
* Q1 FFO per share $0.26
* Franklin street properties corp. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.01 to $1.07
* Qtrly affo per share $ 0.21
* Franklin street properties corp says for q2 of 2016, estimate ffo to be in range of $0.24 to $0.26 per diluted share
* Qtrly eps $ 0.03
* Says maintaining full year ffo guidance for 2016
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent