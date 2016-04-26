BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Equity Residential :
* Equity residential reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.74 to $0.78
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.76
* Qtrly increased same store revenues 4.6%
* Q1 FFO per share $0.47
* Sees normalized ffo guidance range of $0.74 to $0.78 per share for q2 of 2016
* Q1 total revenues $619.1 million versus $666.4 million
* Equity residential sees same store revenue change of 4.5% to 5.0% in 2016
* Equity residential sees same store noi change 5.0% to 6.0% in 2016
* Revises 2016 normalized ffo outlook to $3.05 per share to $3.15 per share
* Co retired, in q1, about $2.0 billion in debt principal
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $3.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent