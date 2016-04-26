Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc :
* John b. Sanfilippo & son, inc. Third quarter net sales increased by 3.0% to a third quarter record of $215.7 million
* Q3 sales $215.7 million versus $209.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* John b sanfilippo & son inc says increase in qtrly net sales was attributable to a 6.0% increase in sales volume
* John b sanfilippo & son inc says value of total inventories on hand at end of current q3 decreased by $21.1 million, or 9.2% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag