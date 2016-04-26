BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Bear State Financial Inc :
* Bear state financial, inc. Announces promotions within its executive management team
* Bear state financial says current chief accounting officer sherri billings named chief financial officer
* Says current senior executive vp and chief financial officer james m. (matt) machen was named president of bank
* Says mark mcfatridge remains president and chief executive officer of company and chief executive officer of bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent