Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Cirrus Logic Inc :
* Cirrus logic reports q4 revenue of $232 million and record revenue of $1.2 billion for fy16
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 revenue $232 million versus i/b/e/s view $226.2 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $220 million to $250 million
* Cirrus logic inc sees q1 gaap gross margin is expected to be between 47 percent and 49 percent
* Q1 revenue view $258.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag