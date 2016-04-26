BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apollo commercial real estate finance, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.44
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.46per share
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent