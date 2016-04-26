Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc :
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* u.s. Silica holdings, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $122.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $123.2 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Says capital expenditures for 2016 will be in range of $15 million to $20 million
* Q1 results were negatively impacted by $2.2 million in restructuring costs
* Anticipates continued downward pressure on volumes and pricing in its oil and gas business in q2
* Due to current lack of visibility in oil and gas business, co will continue to refrain from providing guidance for adjusted ebitda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag