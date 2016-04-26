Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 United States Steel Corp :
* United states steel corporation reports 2016 first quarter results with strong liquidity and positive operating cash flow under challenging market conditions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $2.32
* United states steel corp sees 2016 adjusted ebitda to be near $400 million
* Expect 2016 adjusted ebitda to be near $400 million
* Q1 net sales $2.34 billion versus $3.27 billion
* Expect approximately $500 million of cash benefits from working capital improvements in 2016
* Q1 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expect to be cash positive for year
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag