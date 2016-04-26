BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Emclaire Financial Corp :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37
* Emclaire financial corp reports 6.1% increase in quarterly earnings
* Qtrly net interest income increased $211,000, or 4.9%, to $4.5 million
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent