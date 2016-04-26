April 26 Mullen Group Ltd :
* Mullen group ltd. Announces $100 million bought deal
offering and concurrent $10 million investment by the mullen
family and insiders
* Mullen group ltd says has entered into an agreement to
sell 7.5 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price
of $13.30 per share
* Entered into an agreement to sell 7,519,000 common shares
on a bought deal basis at a price of $13.30 per share
* Net proceeds from offering,private placement will be used
to temporarily repay bank indebtedness,to transact on potential
strategic deals
* Proceeds from offering to be used to temporarily repay
bank indebtedness, to transact on potential strategic
acquisitions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)