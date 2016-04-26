BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Stonegate Bank :
* Stonegate bank announces first quarter 2016 operating results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $21.1 million, a decrease of approximately $689,000 from q4 2015
* Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, declined to 3.92% for q1 of 2016 as compared to 4.06% for q4 of 2015
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent