April 26 Stonegate Bank :

* Stonegate bank announces first quarter 2016 operating results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $21.1 million, a decrease of approximately $689,000 from q4 2015

* Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, declined to 3.92% for q1 of 2016 as compared to 4.06% for q4 of 2015

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.53