Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
April 26 Fmc Technologies Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.28 billion
* Fmc technologies reports first quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.22, excluding $0.13 of charges
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fmc technologies inc qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Q1 revenue "decline was driven by lower activity and negative impact of strengthening u.s. dollar"
* Backlog for company was $4 billion , including subsea technologies backlog of $3.4 billion at q1 end
* Qtrly total inbound orders were $671.6 million , including $345.9 million in subsea technologies orders
* Says "believe that our subsea service orders will remain fairly resilient in 2016"
* Says energy infrastructure q1 revenue was $84.1 million , down 17 percent from prior-year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag