BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Mack-Cali Realty Corp :
* Cali updates capital markets activity
* Cali realty corp says announced a series of transactions in redeployment of disposition proceeds as part of its announced strategic plan
* Cali realty corp - company has sold approximately $300 million of assets year to date
* Cali realty corp says by may 18 , company anticipates closing on an additional approximately $70 million in dispositions
* Cali realty corp says has reached agreement on another $63 million of sales, and is currently marketing an additional $230 million in assets
* Cali realty corp - has also reached an agreement with lender on a $63.3 million mortgage secured by four new jersey office properties
* Cali realty corp - proceeds from these dispositions will be used to pay down debt, fund development, and purchase suitable acquisitions
* Cali realty corp-agreed to buy two class a office assets for approximately $317 million in hoboken, n.j. , and metropark in edison, n.j.
* Cali realty corp - entered into an agreement to sell bulk of one lake street property for approximately $43 million
* Cali realty - net effect of transactions is estimated to be 9 cents of earnings accretion for fy on a gaap basis and 3 cents on a cash basis
* Cali realty corp - remainder of one lake street property will be sold to borough of upper saddle river Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent