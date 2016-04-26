BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 First National Financial Corp :
* First national financial corporation reports first quarter 2016 results, increases common share dividend
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.59
* Q1 revenue rose 38 percent to c$231.4 million
* Board increased common share dividend to annual equivalent of $1.70 per share, up about 10%
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent