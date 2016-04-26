BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc :
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $366.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Blackhawk announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue view $198 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.63
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $932 million to $1,002 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.44 to $2.63
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted operating revenues $932 million to $1,002 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent