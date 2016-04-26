BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Indiana Business Bancorp :
* Lizton financial corporation and indiana business bancorp announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
* Indiana business bancorp says shareholders of ibb will receive $7.25 per share in cash, for an aggregate merger consideration of approximately $12.45 million
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent