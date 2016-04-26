BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Timberland Bancorp Inc :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.34
* Timberland bancorp EPS increases 62% to $0.34 for second fiscal quarter of 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to $10.21 million
* Net interest income increased 17% to $7.67 million for q2 of fiscal 2016
* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.92% compared to 4.00% for preceding quarter
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent