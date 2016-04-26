April 26 Timberland Bancorp Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.34

* Timberland bancorp EPS increases 62% to $0.34 for second fiscal quarter of 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend

* Quarterly revenue rose 16 percent to $10.21 million

* Net interest income increased 17% to $7.67 million for q2 of fiscal 2016

* Net interest margin for current quarter was 3.92% compared to 4.00% for preceding quarter