BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Ps Business Parks Inc :
* Quarterly FFO per share $1.26
* Ps business parks, inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Same park noi increased $3.7 million, or 6.2%, for three months ended march 31, 2016
* Qtrly total operating revenues $95.97 million versus $92.46 million
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $94.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent