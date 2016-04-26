BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Flushing Financial Corp :
* Flushing financial corporation reports first quarter gaap net income of $0.33 per diluted common share, a 10% increase from the same period in 2015, driven by record net interest income
* Q1 non-gaap core earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.33
* Increases quarterly dividend by 6 percent to $0.17per share
* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net interest income was $41.1 million, an increase of $3.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent