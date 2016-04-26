BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Sussex Bancorp :
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sussex bancorp reports 62% eps growth for first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34
* Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $839 thousand, or 17.1%, to $5.7 million for q1 of 2016
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent