BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Boston Properties Inc :
* Q1 FFO per share $1.63
* Boston properties announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.95
* As of march 31, 2016, company's portfolio consisted of 167 properties
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees projected ffo per share $1.36 - $ 1.38 in q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent