BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Renasant Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Renasant corporation announces 2016 first quarter earnings; increases quarterly cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.18per share
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* New per share dividend represents an increase of $0.01 , or 5.88%, from dividend paid in previous quarter
* Net interest income was $70.1 million for q1 of 2016, as compared to approximately $48.8 million for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent