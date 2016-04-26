April 26 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :

* Q1 revenue rose 151 percent to $18.4 million

* Tomoka land co. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings of $0.25 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Tomoka land co says book value increased by $0.78 per share to approximately $23.59 per share as of march 31, 2016

* Tomoka land co says special committee is continuing its active pursuit of strategic alternatives