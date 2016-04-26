BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co :
* Q1 revenue rose 151 percent to $18.4 million
* Tomoka land co. Reports first quarter 2016 earnings of $0.25 per share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Tomoka land co says book value increased by $0.78 per share to approximately $23.59 per share as of march 31, 2016
* Tomoka land co says special committee is continuing its active pursuit of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent