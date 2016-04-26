BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
April 26 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces 2015 fourth quarter and year end results
* Qtrly royalty payment income of $2.4 million, up 72%
* Expected royalty payment income between $2.3 million and $2.5 million in Q1
* Expected unrealized foreign exchange loss between $2.3 million and $2.6 million in Q1
* Q4 loss per share C$0.0067
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent