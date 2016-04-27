BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp comments on impact of new major bank tax on co
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
April 26 Delavaco Residential Properties Corp
* Delavaco residential properties corp. Reports 2015 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO loss per share c$0.02
* Qtrly ffo per share loss $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget
SEOUL, May 22 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.