BRIEF-Westpac says new tax should include foreign banks to ensure co is not competitively disadvantaged
* new tax should include foreign banks to ensure westpac is not competitively disadvantaged
April 26 Cascade Bancorp :
* Cascade Bancorp announces agreement to acquire prime pacific financial services in the Greater Seattle Metro Market
* Cascade expects transaction will result in modest earnings accretion in 2016
* Expects deal to be approximately 5% accretive to earnings in 2017
* Transaction is projected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value and capital, with a solid internal rate of return
* updated market on new major bank budget deficit repair levy ('levy') announced in 2017 federal budget