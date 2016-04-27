April 26 Cascade Bancorp :

* Cascade Bancorp announces agreement to acquire prime pacific financial services in the Greater Seattle Metro Market

* Cascade expects transaction will result in modest earnings accretion in 2016

* Expects deal to be approximately 5% accretive to earnings in 2017

* Transaction is projected to be immediately accretive to tangible book value and capital, with a solid internal rate of return