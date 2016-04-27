BRIEF-Eden Innovations applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Otsuka Pharmaceutical:
* FDA issues complete response letter for digital medicine new drug application
* U.S. FDA issued CRL for co and Proteus Digital Health's digital medicine, a drug/device combination product Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Eden applies for U.S. patent for Edencrete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: