BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Intact Gold Corp
* Intact Gold appoints Capital Investment Partners director of mergers & acquisitions to board of directors
* Says has appointed Greg Burns to company's board of directors
* Says Burns will replace Bob Thompson who has resigned from board
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases