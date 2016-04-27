April 27 Anthem Inc
* Anthem reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.46
* Q1 revenue $20.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $19.86
billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.63
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $81 billion to $82 billion
* Says net income is now expected to be greater than $9.65
per share for fy 2016
* Medical enrollment totaled about 39.6 million members at
march 31, 2016, increase of about 1.1 million members, from 38.5
million at march 31, 2015
* Says excluding these items, adjusted net income is
expected to be greater than $10.80 per share for fy 2016
* Benefit expense ratio was 81.8 percent in q1 of 2016, an
increase of 160 basis points from 80.2 percent in prior year
quarter
* Anthem inc sees fy 2016 benefit expense ratio is expected
to be in range of 83.6% plus or minus 30 basis points
* Anthem inc sees 2016 operating cash flow is expected to
be greater than $3.0 billion
* For full year 2016, company continues to expect that
underlying local group medical cost trend will be in range of
7.0% - 7.5%
* Now expects medical enrollment to grow by 700 - 900
thousand members for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $10.91, revenue view $80.99
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $19.86
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year adjusted net income is expected to be greater
than $10.80 per share
