BRIEF-Connexion Media secures territory expansion to its contract with General Motors
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
April 27 Leucrotta Exploration Inc :
* Leucrotta exploration announces Q4 2015 financial and operating results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.09
* Qtrly oil and natural gas sales $2.8 million versus $6.8 million
* Qtrly oil equivalent production 1,076 boe/d versus 2,538 boe/d
* Q4 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$2.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* General Motors expands commercial link to canada and mexico-
* Deal to collaborate in pre-clinical and clinical co-development of novel biological therapeutic to treat neurodegenerative diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: