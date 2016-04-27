April 27 Hilton Worldwide

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.92 to $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilton Worldwide reports first quarter results, exceeds high end of adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Hilton Worldwide reports first quarter results, exceeds high end of adjusted EBITDA guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.25 to $0.27

* Sees 2016 System-wide REVPAR is expected to increase between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis

* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $3,020 million and $3,100 million

* Full year 2016 capital expenditures, excluding timeshare inventory, are expected to be between $400 million and $450 million

* Q2 2016 system-wide REVPAR is expected to increase between 3.0 percent and 5.0 percent on a comparable and currency neutral basis

* Q2 2016 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $790 million and $810 million

* System-Wide comparable REVPAR increased 2.1 percent for Q1 on a currency neutral basis from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)