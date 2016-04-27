April 27 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Cenovus Energy Inc qtrly cash flow earnings per share $0.03

* On track at Foster Creek to achieve expected volumes of between 60,000 bbls/d net and 65,000 bbls/d net in first half of 2016

* Reduced projected 2016 capital spending by $300 million

* Cenovus finishes first quarter with strong balance sheet

* Qtrly operating loss per share $0.51

* Qtrly loss per share $0.14

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.41, revenue view c$2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oil sands production 137,975 bbls/d versus 144,372 bbls/d

* Workforce reductions for 2016 of 440 staff now largely complete, leaving co with about 31 pct fewer staff than it had at end of 2014

* Qtrly total oil production 197,551 bbls/d versus 218,020 bbls/d

* Says Foster Creek production averaged 60,882 bbls/d net in q1 of 2016, 10 pct lower

* Qtrly natural gas production 408 mmcf/d versus 462 mmcf/d

* Cenovus Energy says Christina Lake oil sands projects continue to perform well, with production on track to be within Cenovus's guidance range for 2016

* Cenovus energy inc says at Christina Lake , Q1 production increased by 1 pct compared with same period in 2015